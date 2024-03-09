The best NJ counties to retire in have one drawback

Those of us who live in New Jersey know one thing. Life in The Garden State is unlike anywhere else in the country.

Now sure, New Jersey has its drawbacks, but what state doesn't? And despite being such a densely populated state, it's really not too bad here.

For one thing, there's the food. New Jersey has such a rich food culture that we often can't appreciate it until we find ourselves elsewhere.

We're also a very divided state but for all the right reasons. Not only do we fight about where the north versus south dividing line is, but we also argue about where the boundaries of Central Jersey are.

Or, if Central Jersey even exists? But outside of those good-natured arguments, the lifestyle New Jersey provides is honestly one of the best. And it's why so many with true Jersey roots want to spend their entire life living here.

Regardless of the gripes we have about the state, most of us would love to remain here in our golden years.

Retirement / Beach / NJ Canva loading...

With that said, have you ever wondered which New Jersey counties are rated the best for retirement? Stacker did just that and graded the top 10 best counties for those looking to retire.

And although most of the grades are great, there is one common thread that ties all 10 counties together that we probably would wish was better. Take a look at the list, and see if you can figure out where even New Jersey's best counties for retirement fall a little short.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Problem with retiring in New Jersey Canva loading...

A grade of "C" at best

Did you notice the one drawback? It's really no surprise to anyone that New Jersey has one of the highest costs of living in the nation, with only a few states more expensive than us.

RELATED: New Jersey apparently likes having a high cost of living

The highest grade achieved in this category was a C, with the vast majority of counties receiving a C-. And although not terrible, it's not something you want to see when thinking about retirement.

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: New Jersey's poorest, toll-free parkway you didn't know about An expanded theory into how NJ's Poor Man's Parkway came to be Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.