Yes, I really am getting a flu shot and you should too

Although Meteorologist Dan Zarrow may have mentioned that I'm procrastinating about my flu shot, I have a good reason. Not sure how I'm gonna feel right after as my body reacts to the vaccination.

As you know, we have a huge comedy event coming up this Saturday, October 6th at the Princeton Senior Resource Center that I'm hosting with my podcast co-host Jessica Gibson . Can't risk not being 100%, right? Jessica decided to get her shot today, but after our conversation on air, may have had a couple doubts...

The new plan for me was to get the shot next week. Problem is, I'm performing at another special comedy event with my other podcast co-host, Jay Black in Hammonton, NJ.

Hmm...might be end of October. Question for you is, should I delay or just suck it up and get the shot? Take the poll and let me know!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: