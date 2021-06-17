Yankees Luke Volt to rehab with Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots will have a Yankee on their team and you can see him starting Tuesday night.

Luke Voit, who plays first base for the Bronx Bombers will begin a rehab assignment with their Double-A affiliate on Tuesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. This makes Volt is the second player in franchise history (Zack Britton) to play on a rehab assignment with the club.

Voit is fun to watch. He led Major League Baseball in home runs (22) and ranked second in the American League in RBI (52) in 2020. He also finished second in the league that year in slugging (.610), third in total bases (130), fourth in runs (41), and sixth in OPS (.948). After the season, he finished ninth in the AL MVP voting with 20% of the vote share.

So far, Voit has played in 12 games with the Yankees this season, slashing .182 with one home run and three RBI. He’s also played in six games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this year. There, the Missouri native went 8-for-21 (.381) from the plate with three home runs and seven RBI.

Voit has a .274 batting average with 58 home runs and 150 RBI over 225 games across four seasons dating back to 2018 at the big league level with the Yankees.

He is expected to be active and in the lineup beginning with Tuesday night’s game against Richmond at TD Bank Ballpark.

Going to a Patriots game and taking the kids is always a fun night of baseball. The tickets are very inexpensive which you can purchase here and when you add a Yankee to the lineup, especially Luke Volt, it just makes it that much more exciting.

