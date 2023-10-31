Yankee legend Ron Guidry unveils his gin for charity

Ron Guidry, “Louisiana Lightning”, who put together one of the most dominant pitching seasons in MLB history, has unveiled his gin at a charity event in Montclair.

This exclusive release by Golden Bay Distillery pays homage to exceptional individuals who embody the spirit of a champion; it’s called Championz Gin.

No word on if it tastes like moonshine, or Louisiana Lighting.

If you’re not old enough to remember the 1978 season, let me tell you: Guidry was amazing. He would wind up with a ridiculous record of 25-3 with a microscopic 1,74 ERA, to go along with 248 strikeouts.

He easily won the Cy Young Award as the league’s best pitcher. He also won the ERA crown and came in second in the MVP race. He also pitched a complete game victory in the Yankee’s World Series win over the Dodgers. He was really good.

He wasn’t just a one-season wonder, either. He went 18-8 the year after his dominant season; he was 16-7 the year before and had other sterling campaigns with records of 21-9 and 22-6.

In a statement, the product is described as

Championz Gin is the "world's easiest sipping gin". It is a London Style Gin, a rendition that sits among Britain’s greats. The aromatic blend of spices makes this gin subtly sweet and floral resulting in a soft smooth finish of Angelica and Liquorice. This is a very special limited edition, 1 of only 2549 bottles, that pays honors the champion in the sport of life Ron Guidry a legendary pitcher of the 1977 and 1978 World Series winning New York Yankees.

Click here to order one of the limited edition bottles, which helps the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in Montclair.

