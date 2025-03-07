WTF? These are the most searched text abbreviations in New Jersey

Does anything make you feel older than when you receive a text from someone with an abbreviation that you have to look up?

After a decade of working with the same company, I’ve made the sobering transition of being one of the younger people in the building to now feeling like I’m ancient around some of my newer co-workers.

WTF?

There are times when I receive a message from someone in the new generation of coworkers that lead me to stare at my phone (for longer than I care to admit) before finally secretly googling what the series of letters they sent means.

I don’t want to sound too ancient. I know abbreviations like “SMH.” That person is disappointed and “Shaking My Head.”

What does WFH mean?

If a coworker tells me they have to “WFH” that day, I know that means they need to “work from home.”

But some text abbreviations can give you pause and lead you to have to feel like the lame-o who has to research what your hip, younger colleagues are trying to tell you.

OMG

There are several that are more confusing than others, according to a new study put out by Unscrambler.com. Do you know what these text abbreviations stand for?

If so, you’re savvier than the rest of the Garden State! These are the 10 most searched for abbreviations.

What do these texts mean?

If you’ve been struggling to understand text abbreviations, you may also be trying to work through the slang terms said to you in person. Here’s a quick guide to some common current words…

