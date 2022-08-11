A 20-year-old Old Bridge man was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle in Hillsborough last month when his Dodge Charger crashed head-on with a Mercedes Benz, killing a woman, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Jaden Brandon Ramos has been charged with second-degree reckless vehicular homicide and fourth-degree assault-by-auto, stemming from the July 22 deadly crash.

Hillsborough Township Police and medical personnel responded just after 4 p.m. to an emergency call following the two-vehicle crash in the area of Amwell Road and Cemetery Lane in the town’s Neshanic section, McDonald said.

Officers found a crumpled black 2016 Mercedes Benz, whose male driver had suffered serious injury to his left leg. His only passenger, a 74-year-old woman, was pronounced dead shortly after at a local hospital.

Both occupants of the Mercedes were Flemington residents, police said. No further details on their identities were disclosed as of Thursday.

A woman was killed in a Hillsborough crash on Amwell Road on July 22 (Google Maps) A woman was killed in a Hillsborough crash on Amwell Road on July 22 (Google Maps) loading...

Ramos was found at the wheel of a wrecked blue 2007 Dodge Charger about 30 feet off the roadside, according to the prosecutor. He was taken for treatment of hip pain.

Police spoke with two witnesses, who said that the Charger was speeding well above the posted 35 mph limit, heading east in the westbound lane at the time of the crash.

Investigators found that Ramos was trying to pass another eastbound vehicle in a no-passing zone on Amwell Road when he veered into westbound traffic and crashed into the Mercedes.

Additional forensic evidence analyzed by the County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team showed that the Charger was going nearly twice the limit — between 65 and 67 mph.

If convicted, Ramos could face between five and 10 years in state prison on the second-degree charge, alone.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.