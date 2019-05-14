Wrong-way driver in Parkway crash dies of injuries

The man who caused a three-vehicle crash while driving on the wrong side of the Garden State Parkway late last month has died from his injuries.

Nicholis C. Alfano, 35, of the West Keansburg section of Hazlet, was laid to rest Monday. He died Friday, May 10, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Alfano is survived by his fiancee, son, stepson, parents and siblings, according to his obituary.

The crash, near Exit 117 and Route 36 on April 27, also left Alfano's adult passenger as well as another driver and six children in a second car with non-life threatening to moderate injuries.

State Police previously said Alfano was driving south in his 2006 Jeep Cherokee when he went off the road, crossed the grass median and headed the wrong way into northbound traffic.

State Police have not said what caused the crash.

