‘Wrong’ vaccine could keep you from Springsteen on Broadway

Brad Barket/Invision/AP

It's no secret that in order to see "Springsteen on Broadway," which starts up again June 26 at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre at full capacity, guests need to be fully vaccinated.

But what you may not know is that only certain vaccines will be accepted. Guests need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine and must show proof of vaccination when they enter the theater along with their ticket.

Only the Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are accepted. While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been given the green light in Canada and Europe, it's not accepted in the United States. That means fans who were vaccinated in any of those countries will not be allowed into the Boss' Broadway show.

The only exception will be for children under the age of 16 who must be accompanied by a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J fully vaccinated adult. The kids must, however, provide at least a negative antigen COVID-19 test taken within six hours of the performance or a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the start of the show.

More information can be found at jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.

Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, COVID-19 vaccines, Springsteen on Broadway
Categories: New Jersey News
