Would you rather win $670 million or $10 thousand?

It's a serious question. Would you rather win nearly $700 million which would completely change your life or a nice sum of $10,000 which is more than enough to enjoy a lavish vacation or buy that thing you've wanted your whole life?

The Powerball is being drawn on Monday night and it's up to $670 million! That's a ridiculous amount of money that you'd be hard-pressed to spend in several lifetimes let alone the time you've actually got left on this planet.

That said, as nice as it sounds, private jets, lavish vacations, and pretty much every material thing you can imagine all at your disposal, would you really want that kind of life change? Is money that important? I think it might be better to win a smaller amount of money that would help your life instead of drastically change it.

The Jersey Cash Codes contest is back and you could win $10,000. That's enough for a few bills and a great vacation. Wouldn't it be nice to just have a little extra cash and continue enjoying a simpler life? OR is it time for a major life change? What would you do with $10K? What would you do with $670 million? Would you stay in Jersey? Buy an island? Let me know on our free NJ1015 app!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

