NJ lottery games with the most top prizes remaining
This is a list of New Jersey Lottery Scratch-off games that have the most outstanding top prizes. In other words, next time you're in the store thinking about which ticket to buy, these should be at the top of your list. Keep in mind these are only the top prizes. All of these games have thousands of dollars in secondary prizes.
Cost of Ticket: $1.00 Top Prize: $500.00
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 146
Cost of Ticket: $30.00 Top Prize: $50.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 49
Cost of Ticket: $1.00 Top Prize: $500
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 15
Cost of Ticket: $20.00 Top Prize: $100.00 or $200.00
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: $200 - 84289 $100 - 240276
Cost of Ticket: $30.00 Top Prize: $1.000.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 8
Cost of Ticket: $10.00 Top Prize: $250.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 6
Cost of Ticket: $2.00 Top Prize: $10.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 4
Cost of Ticket: $20.00 Top Prize: $400.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3
The Jersey Debate
Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $200.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3
Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $100.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3
Cost of Ticket: $3.00 Top Prize: $30.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3
$500 Frenzy
Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $200.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3
Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $50.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3
Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $100.000
Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3
Leaping Dolphins and Whales Near Cape May NJ
This $2.5 Million Mays Landing Home Gives You Both Water AND Land!