What would you do with an extra $10K? Here’s how you can win (Opinion)

The Jersey Cash Code contest is back!

Weekdays on New Jersey 101.5 every hour between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a code word will be revealed and all you have to do is enter it on the free NJ101.5 app.

There is no limit to how many times you can enter. The more entries you submit, the higher your chances of winning.

We could not have made this simpler!

The question is what would you do with the extra cash? Pay bills, reduce debt, spend it on something you've always wanted? Give it away?

You can send your ideas to us through the free app. Just download the app, subscribe to the "Bill Spadea" channel and send me a chat!

My top pick? Save it for that unexpected emergency that always seems to be around the corner! Although there is no doubt that I'd put some of it toward a backyard pig roast that I was talking about on the show Monday.

I asked the rest of the morning show what they would do with an extra $10,000 in their bank account. Here's what they said:

With a new baby at home, Producer Kristen would use the money to put toward a down payment on a house.

Andy Dean

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow would take his family on a wonderful vacation to Disney World.

Our morning show board op Kathy would take a trip to out of the country to Australia.

New Jersey 101.5 Traffic North's Bob Williams would also take a trip out of the country. He would take his family to Ireland and the U.K. to visit his family there and to have a pint of Guinness in a real Irish Pub.

How would you spend the extra $10,000?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

