Would you oppose a weed dispensary in your NJ town?

Legal marijuana dispensaries are popping up in more and more towns in New Jersey. There is still a lot of opposition from people who think it will cause a problem in their town. There are currently 23 licensed dispensaries in New Jersey and more on the way.

From all reports of people who've visited one, they're pretty posh in some cases and very clean and welcoming.

People are afraid of the unknown. Since this is something new, many don't know exactly what to expect if one opens up near them.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

They fear traffic or crime or just the unknown of having a new industry that sells what used to be illegal for generations operating near them.

People have no issue with a liquor store in their town or neighborhood, but this just seems different to some people, especially if you don't smoke weed.

It's yet to be seen whether they will be popping up like Wawa's in towns all over the state or they will reach their limit any time soon.

Anytime we've asked the question of whether regular pot users go to dispensaries or still get their product from their dealer, the majority are still getting weed from their friendly neighborhood dealer.

They usually cite the price. With state taxes and overhead from these well-appointed salon-type stores it's usually cheaper to get it from their old reliable source.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.