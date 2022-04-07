Worst movie that Bill Spadea and his wife got stuck watching

We had a couple of hours of downtime and a friend recommended a movie. So my wife Jodi and I settled in to watch a movie and take a few hours of necessary quiet time away from the seemingly endless writing, budgeting, organizing, speaking and other assorted activities related to our daily lives.

In addition to the radio show, I launched and currently run a film production company, Exit 19 Productions and a nonprofit issues advocacy group Common Sense Club. My wife has a home organizing business "UnclutteredNow," which she manages with her business partner and friend Amy.

With the spring and summer ahead and my road schedule with several town halls each week promoting our "Parental Bill of Rights," we're busy — even as new empty nesters. So downtime is hard to come by. I'm sure you're in the same boat with jobs, kids and family obligations!

The problem with picking a movie or series to watch is well ... trying to narrow down the choices and actually picking the movie. Takes as much time to choose as it does to watch. So we love recommendations from trusted friends.

Britain Dune UK Premiere Zendaya, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) loading...

This week a friend recommended "Dune," the remake of the awful movie from the '80s. She warned us that it started slow ... if by "slow" she meant the first hour and a half, then she was spot on! It was terrible. Two and a half hours long, confusing with low whispers and then loud explosions. Trying to keep you with the soundboard was an exhausting task. We didn't even finish it. So I don't know how it ends.

Spoiler alert, you can tell me because I don't plan on watching the rest.

Worst part? This movie was labeled "Part One."

What's your best/worst movie or series that you've seen recently? Hit me up on our free New Jersey 101.5 App and let me know!

