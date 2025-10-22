Remember the thrill of going out trick-or-treating on Halloween as a kid?

You’re dressed up in the costume you were looking forward to wearing, you have your friends by your side, and there’s that spicy feeling of being out after sunset.

You go house to house saying “trick or treat” and most times you get a piece of candy that delights you… until you don’t.

Items that should not be handed out on Halloween

We all had that one house in the neighborhood that gave away something awful.

They should have been visited by three ghosts on Oct. 30, because they are truly the Scrooges of Halloween.

These are some of the worst things people can hand out on Halloween:

Popcorn balls

I love popcorn as much as the next person; the more butter, the better. However, these always tasted like the popcorn was put in ball form, wrapped in plastic, and put aside for three years before they were put on the shelves for sale.

Gross.

Candy corn

Don’t be fooled by the colors. While they look festive for the fall, this candy is just putrid.

Apples

I have one question for people who hand out apples on Halloween: Who hurt you?

Do you get satisfaction in seeing the kids’ disappointed faces when you toss an apple in their bags?

Halloween is the one day when kids are supposed to go wild with their sweets. Look at yourself in the mirror. Do better.

Pennies

This one is just insulting.

I remember getting maybe(?) five pennies from some old woman when I was trick-or-treating as a kid, and even then, I knew that it was a load of you-know-what.

What was I even supposed to do with them? I should have tossed them in the person’s yard.

A toothbrush

I swear to you: this happened to me once.

Someone opened their door to us trick-or-treaters and handed out toothbrushes.

As an adult, I would appreciate not having to make a trip to the store to buy one. As a kid, why in the world would I want a toothbrush for Halloween? What happened to the Reeses?

Wax lips

My long-standing theory is that wax lips were made to be pacifiers for older kids.

It’s basically a mushed ball of wax that you give to trick-or-treaters to give their parents a moment of silence before the children realize what they’re “eating” is a flavorless candle.

In summary, don’t make Halloween about making a statement like “you should eat your fruit” or “brush your teeth!” It just sucks the joy out of one of the best days of the year.

Hand out real treats or just be the curmudgeon who leaves their porch lights off.

