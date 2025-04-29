Worst air pollution in NJ: See how your county ranks in new report

🔵 NJ gets grades for air pollution

New Jersey’s air pollution has grown more concerning in some areas over the past year — and the biggest sources are different than a couple decades ago.

Nearly half the country — 156 million people, or 46% — live in an area that received a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution, according to this year’s “State of the Air” report by the American Lung Association.

Of New Jersey’s 21 counties, 15 could be graded for at least one measure of air quality.

It was put together using data from 2021-2023 for counties that have such monitoring.

That span includes the “apocalyptic” looking, intense smoke from wildfires in Canada which severely impacted New Jersey and surrounding areas in June 2023.

“The effect of high ozone levels when inhaling air is like a sunburn on your lungs…. while particle pollution is like sandpaper on lung tissue,” American Lung Association Assistant Vice President of Nationwide Advocacy, Michael Seilback said.

The biggest factors in air pollution now include wildfires — like the massive fires reflected in this year’s report or the ongoing Jones Road wildfire that has burned 24 square miles in Ocean County.

“Longer and warmer summers provide a literal tinderbox that makes wind fires more likely and it makes them harder to control,” Seilback said, adding we are “seeing air pollution driven by wildfires whereas in the past it was diesel trucks and power plants that drove pollution.”

New Jersey data by county

Five New Jersey counties earned “F” grades for ozone smog in this year’s report: Bergen, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, and Ocean.

Mercer County was graded worst, with 15 days in the year as either Orange or Red ozone alerts.

Both Atlantic and Warren Counties maintained “A” grades for zero days with high levels of ozone pollution in the 2025 report.

There were 11 counties that received “D” grades for the daily measure of air quality for particle pollution: Atlantic, Camden, Cumberland, Bergen, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Union, and Warren.

Gloucester was graded as a “C” and Morris received a “B,” best in the state.

No New Jersey county earned an “F” grade for daily measure, but in year-round measures of particle pollution two counties with monitoring data failed — Camden and Union.

The color-coded Air Quality Index According to the National Institutes of Health, the Air Quality Index is as follows: Green (Good). Air pollution poses little or no risk. Yellow (Moderate). A moderate health concern for a very small number of people. Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Most people are unlikely to be affected, but older adults and children are at increased risk. People with lung disease are at a greater risk when ozone reaches this level. Those with heart and lung disease are at increased risk when particulates reach this level. Red (Unhealthy). Everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects. Sensitive groups may have more serious effects. Purple (Very Unhealthy). This category triggers a health alert, meaning everyone may have more serious health effects.

