WALL — Just in time for the holidays!

Starting Thursday, Nov. 10 through Fri. Dec. 23, the world’s largest dreidel will be on display at Allaire Community Farm, a non-profit animal rescue that supports children with special needs, at-risk teens with mental health issues, and veterans living with PTSD.

The dreidel, which stands 30 feet high, will be added to the farm’s Christmas Light Spectacular. It is the largest known display of its kind and will be eligible for a world record.

Until now, a 25-foot tall dreidel in Florida is believed to be the biggest in the world.

Christmas Lights Spectacular at Allaire Community Farm, Wall (Photo Credit: Allaire Community Farm) Christmas Lights Spectacular at Allaire Community Farm, Wall (Photo Credit: Allaire Community Farm) loading...

“The dreidel was designed by an outside company and built onsite by supporters of the farm. It’s made of steel and high-grade mesh banners with a motor to spin the dreidel,” said Jo Ann Burney, co-founder and executive director of the farm.

This year is also the 2nd Christmas Light Spectacular, Allaire Community Farm’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds help to keep the farm and its programs running through the winter months.

Last year, more than 11,000 people came through the farm to experience the one million lights celebrating the holiday season, Burney said.

This year, the tractor-pulled holiday wagon will once again take people on a 15-minute festive ride to see the twinkling lights around the farm. Bring a blanket or appropriate rain gear. Holiday wagons hold up to 25 people.

Christmas Lights Spectacular at Allaire Community Farm, Wall (Photo Credit: Allaire Community Farm) Christmas Lights Spectacular at Allaire Community Farm, Wall (Photo Credit: Allaire Community Farm) loading...

Christmas plants, baked goods, hot chocolate, hot cider, and more will be available for purchase inside the market.

There will also be a train and holiday village set up in the market.

Tickets cost $17 for each person and must be purchased in advance on the farm’s website.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.