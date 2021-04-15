Punk'd. Crank Yankers. Impractical Jokers. Those are a few of the most successful prank TV shows of all time.

Now, a Jersey Shore native is staking his claim as the next king of televised mischief.

Getty Images for Turner

The fella waving your way is 18-year-old actor Gaten Matarazzo. Maybe you know him...like...personally? Raised in Little Egg Harbor Township, he attended Pinelands Regional High School and shared junior prom pictures taken on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

Credit: Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123, Instagram)

Well, he's becoming quite the star! A veteran of stage and screen with roles in Les Miserables, Cinderella, The Blacklist, and The Angry Birds Movie 2, Gaten has been performing for the masses since 2011.

His first taste of big fame came in 2016 when he played Dustin Henderson on the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

In 2019, Gaten expanded taking over the host of a new show called Prank Encounters. It did so well, they renewed for season 2 which dropped this month.

It's got people talking with it's mix of uncomfortable situations and horror-like mischief. Netflix describes it as "frights meets hilarious reveals on this hidden-camera prank show as real people become the stars of their own full-blown movie."

After watching a couple of episodes and seeing it pop up on the Netflix trending, I'm hoping we'll see a season 3 soon. Enjoy the trailer below and info on other New Jersey-born celebrities!

