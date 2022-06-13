World famous director shooting movie in South Jersey

Over the weekend, people were wondering what all the commotion was at the Evergreen Dairy Bar on Route 70 in Southampton. There was a buzz on social media and tons of questions on the NextDoor app about what was going on in the quiet sleepy little town on the edge of the Pine Barrens.

M. Night Shyamalan, a native of nearby suburban Philadelphia, likes to shoot in and around the Philly area. He is currently shooting "Knock At The Cabin" another of his supernatural psychological thrillers set in the Pinelands. He is scheduled to film more in Burlington County in the coming weeks.

In his Apple TV series "Servant" he did some filming on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Fans of Shyamalan and movie fans in general will be on the lookout for his next location in Burlco, which is one of the counties that make up the Pine Barrens.

On Sunday, people at the Evergreen Dairy Bar in Southampton were still talking about all the action of last week. Evergreen is a classic throwback combination diner/ice cream stand with a style from a by-gone era and a very loyal local customer base. From farmers to local families to travelers to and from the shore, it's a friendly hometown kind of place. He couldn't have picked a better place to film and bring some attention to a great local business.

