Worker stole credit cards from elderly at NJ assisted living home, cops say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A worker at an assisted living facility was charged with using the credit cards of three elderly residents on hotel rooms and Lyft rides.

Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said Kenisha Hollingworth, of New Brunswick, had access to the residents' rooms and stole credit card information from the residents' mail. One resident’s family found the charges while reviewing their statements.

One of the residents is blind and another is in their late 90s.

Police are unsure of the exact amount of the thefts because victims are waiting for more credit card statements.

Hollingsworth was charged with three counts of credit card theft, theft of movable property and fraud. She is charged with stealing on multiple occasions over the past four months.

She was turned over to Englishtown police. She had outstanding traffic warrants out of Englishtown, New Brunswick and South Brunswick.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call them at 732-329-4000 X7496.

