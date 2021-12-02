Worker falls 25 feet to his death in Cranbury, NJ warehouse

CRANBURY — A worker fell to his death inside a warehouse late Thursday morning.

Cesar Torres, 34, of Hackensack, suffered a severe head injury in the fall at the warehouse housing Delta Apparel at 5 Santa Fe Way, according to Cranbury police. Torres was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he died.

Police said Torres was an employee of WA Installation of Passaic and was installing warehouse shelving racks at the time of the fall.

"We lost one of our key persons and one of the best guys in this business. It's a big loss for us. He was one of the main guys of the company," Will, one of the owners of WA Installations, told New Jersey 101.5.

Torres was married with two teenage children, according to Will.

Cranbury police and OSHA are investigating the fall.

Delta Apparel is a North Carolina-based textile and manufacturing company. OSHA said the last complaint against the company was in 2012.

