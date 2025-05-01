Great news for you Trader Joe’s fans. The eclectic grocery store chain announced that it will be opening New Jersey’s 20th store sometime in 2025.

This New Jersey store opening is one of 21 new locations scheduled to open across 13 states. Trader Joe’s currently operates 581 stores in 42 states. Trader Joe’s has no sales, loyalty programs, membership cards or coupons, which makes the shopping experience more enjoyable.

Trader Joes bag, Worker, Trader Joes

They have self-checkouts,which can make a normally busy experience turn into a more efficient way of grocery shopping. They carry only products under the Trader Joe’s label.

Trader Joe’s saves money and passes it on to the consumer by buying in bulk and trimming the distribution costs. Instead of many trucks delivering products and vying for an end-aisle display, it is all Trader Joe’s delivered in their trucks and the same brands under the Trader Joe’s umbrella.

Trader Joes Brand, Nuts, Trader Joe Nuts

In a time when we have seen mass closings by many of the biggest retailers, Trader Joe’s continues to expand.

While consumers tested the waters of purchasing weekly or monthly groceries online, the result is that many of those consumers are coming back to brick-and-mortar grocery stores.

Walmart and Target have expanded their grocery buying experience at quite a few of their stores across the country, including here in New Jersey.

Trader Joes sign, Woodbridge, New Jersey

Woodbridge, New Jersey is the new location for Trader Joe’s right on busy US Route 1. It will be easily accessible and close to surrounding Woodbridge neighborhoods. I have a feeling there are more Trader Joe’s coming here to New Jersey. That is a good thing.