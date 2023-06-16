Woodbridge, NJ police officer saved man hit by lightning

Earlier this week we brought you the story of the Woodbridge public worker who was hit by lightning while lining the soccer field at Iselin Middle School.

Woodbridge lightning strike 6/14/23 (ABC 7 Chicago via Youtube) Woodbridge lightning strike 6/14/23 (ABC 7 Chicago via Youtube) loading...

39-year-old Eric Baumgartner is lucky to be alive after a bolt of lightning struck him just after noon this past Wednesday. Thankfully his co-worker was on the field and immediately called 9-1-1.

Officer Robert "RJ" McPartland from the Woodbridge Police Department happened to be nearby and was able to respond immediately. Turns out RJ was a firefighter and EMT before joining the police force and was ready and able to resuscitate the victim.

When Officer McPartland found Eric Baumgartner he had burns on his hands and no pulse. Thanks to the quick reaction, training, and composure of the police officer, a tragedy was avoided.

Woodbridge police officer Robert "RJ" McPartland and Mayor John McCormac (Fox 5 New York) Woodbridge police officer Robert "RJ" McPartland and Mayor John McCormac (Fox 5 New York) loading...

Officer McPartland exemplifies the professionalism and dedication to duty that is represented daily by the Woodbridge PD and cops across New Jersey.

NJ's crazy haze, choking smoke, and sinister sky

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom