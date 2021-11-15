Woodbridge, NJ, ditches ‘rotten food’ vendor for schools

After multiple complaints about the food being served in the Woodbridge Public School system being rotten and making kids sick, school officials have announced a new food service provider.

Things turned hangry in the district shortly after the start of school in September which sparked a change.org petition. Parents reported their kids were being served green hot dogs, moldy burgers and frozen sandwiches.

The district promised to look into it, and called for accounting from current vendor Chartwells. Now, the Woodbridge School Board has decided to make the change to Pomptonian Food Services. They will take over meal prep after Thanksgiving break, and continue through the end of the year. Per their contract with Chartwells, the district had to give a 60-day notice of termination.

Our staff finds creative ways to prepare the fruit and vegetable of the month, challenging students to think about food differently. Our cafeterias feature not only local produce, but also local milk and bread regularly. Farm-to-School programs influence sustainable healthy eating behaviors. When provided with wholesome, fresh produce more students demonstrate a willingness to try new foods and healthier options. - pomptonian.com

Pomptonian boats a "Farm-to-Tray" program that sources many of their ingredients from local farms, including milk and bread. They also partner with the "Jersey Fresh"

brand to highlight one local fruit and vegetable each month. Coupled with nutritional education, Pomptonian says they hope to encourage more students to try new foods and healthier options.

