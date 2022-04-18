Woodbridge, NJ, cancer cluster? American Cancer Society says residents are right to be concerned

There are still many more questions than answers about a possible cancer cluster linked to Colonia High School in Woodbridge.

It is hope at least some preliminary answers will be gleaned from air, ground and water samples taken from around the school in a couple weeks. Results from analysis of those samples is due by the end of April.

The American Cancer Society has joined the investigation, which was started by Colonia High School graduate Al Lupiano.

Lupiano's wife and late sister both developed brain tumors after attending classes at the school.

Since he first made the connection, officials have identified 105 people who have contracted brain tumors - about half of them cancerous.

Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society, says brain tumors are relatively rare, "If I were a parent or a community member, I would want to know a little more about what's happening."

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac is among those concerned. He told New Jersey 101.5, "Al (Lupiano) has presented enough evidence that warrants further attention, but we have to rely on the experts to draw their conclusions." McCormac, though, is not yet convinced the high school is an actual cancer cluster.

That's not a term Kamal used, either, but admitted the number of tumors was concerning. "It is way more than we would expect over that period of time, and certainly from a town or a high school of that size," Kamal told ABC News.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection are leading the investigation into the high instances of cancer among Colonia High School students and staff.

This story contains previous reporting from New Jersey 101.5's Rick Rickman

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

