Woodbridge cop saves the day for autistic boy

New Jersey's finest are there for us every day. Keeping our communities safe is of course the top priority. And every so often we have a story that shows how far beyond their normal duty cops will go to support the members of the communities they serve.

Ryan Paul is a 12 year old autistic boy in Woodbridge. When he couldn't find his teddy bear, he did what people do in an emergency, he called 9-1-1.

Enter Officer, Khari Manzini who responded and did in fact find the bear. It's another reminder of the human side of cops and just how connected they are with all of us. Cops get it. And they deserve our continued respect and support.



On Thursday, I was joined by Ryan's dad, Bob. Take a listen...

