What a weekend it was for Bruce Springsteen. He wasn’t due to headline and close out Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now festival until Sunday night. But there he was traipsing around the Dark City all weekend.

Saturday night he and E Street’s Jake Clemons surprised everyone at the Stone Pony and did half an hour with the Tangiers Blues Band. He did an electrifying five-song set.

The next day he jammed with Jersey band Gaslight Anthem and Trey Anastasio at Sea.Hear.Now. Boss? Are they paying you by the hour buddy?

Now with all that going on, I doubt he had time to take a woman up on an offer she put out on social media.

X user Jillian Jorgensen put up this fun post.

Not only did she put the call out on X for an open invite for Bruce to stop by an old apartment he crashed at when playing Asbury Park back in the early days, but she also made sure to put those signs on the outside of the place. “Come visit your old apartment” and “We have tequila” were probably not tempting enough on such a busy weekend to make it happen. But A+ for effort Jillian!

Bruce closed out his weekend with that historic three-hour show on the beach in Asbury and dove into a lot of those early songs. “Blinded by the Light,” “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street,” and “Sandy (4th of July, Asbury Park)” were all played.

The night was a love letter to his old and now revitalized stomping grounds, even if Jillian didn’t get the love of that apartment visit.

