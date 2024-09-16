Ahead of Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Bruce surprises Stone Pony crowd

Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now, the Festival has been a weekend of music worship since 2018. After crowds complained about some poor organizational issues at last year’s festival, the city outdid itself this year with Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band headlining to close things out in grand style last night.

The majesty and mystery of rock and roll haunted these dusty beach roads in a place that holds special meaning for the legendary artist.

Before Sunday though, fans in the right place at the right time got treated to a surprise appearance Saturday night. Is it ever really a surprise anymore when Bruce takes the stage at the Stone Pony? Maybe we should just call it a schedule-challenged treat.

NJ.com’s Tina Kelley and Bobby Olivier report he popped up on stage at a festival afterparty Saturday night at the historic club now celebrating its 50th anniversary. In fact, he appears in a video tribute to the Stone Pony saying, “Here I am back where it all started, how does that happen? Happy 50th anniversary Stone Pony, you made it! It’s a miracle you’re still here but I’m glad you are. Love to everybody!”

He was in fine form and great company. Springsteen jammed with Danny Clinch’at the Stone Pony afterparties Tangiers Blues Band along with E Street saxophonist Jake Clemons. He did about half an hour and brought an energy to the place you can bet lasted long after he hopped off the stage.

It was a five-song blues set that ran through “Boom Boom,” “Down The Road Apiece,” “Lucille,” “My Babe,” and “Gloria.” Noah Kahan, who headlined Sea.Hear.Now’s Saturday show was there at the Stone Pony afterparty as well and covered “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash.

What a night. It was the first time since 2019 Bruce played at Stone Pony and let’s hope it’s not his last.

