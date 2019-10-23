Woman shot in car in Somerset — Gunman still at large

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 20-year-old woman was shot in her car Tuesday night and the gunman remains at large.

Police responding to a 911 call about gunfire found the 20-year-old woman in the driver's seat about 7:20 p.m on Phillips Road near Matilda Avenue, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.

The woman was taken to a trauma center, where she is listed in critical condition, Robertson said.

Robertson did not identify the woman or explain whether investigators knew the circumstances of the shooting.

Monday morning, a fifth-grade student was struck by a vehicle in front of the Hillcrest School on Franklin Boulevard and hospitalized.

The reward money offered by Somerset County Crime Busters is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for this shooting.

Robertson asked anyone with information to contact his office's Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

