Woman rams SUV into Popeyes because her biscuit is missing

For the love of biscuits! A Georgia woman was arrested after she crashed her SUV into the side of a Popeyes fast food restaurant allegedly because her biscuit was missing from her order.

On Feb. 18, police officers from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were called to an Augusta-based Popeyes location for an accident with injuries. According to a police report, Belinda H. Miller, 50, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

An eyewitness told deputies that he "was in the parking lot and saw Miller slam the SUV into the side of the restaurant" before driving off. Another witness told police she was waiting in line inside the Popeyes when Miller told restaurant staff they “better hurry up and get her order because she was coming back in there.”

Courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office loading...

According to Law and Crime, the manager of the Popeyes claimed that Miller slammed her Toyota RAV4 into the entrance of the building “after she became upset that her order did not have any biscuits.”

The manager also claimed one of his 18-year-old employees was nearly hit by her SUV, and that this wasn't the first threat Miller has made toward his Popeyes staff.

READ MORE: People Are Seeking Revenge for Bad Customer Service

Miller allegedly called the fast food restaurant and informed them she was “already on ‘papers’ and would drive her vehicle into the building,” according to a police report.

The manager alleged his staff had corrected the order “before any of this happen[ed]” and “gave Miller her biscuit," but "Miller was still not happy,” per the report.

Deputies said they found Miller’s SUV parked at her home, with front end damage, after the incident.

Miller was arrested and booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta. Her bond was set at over $4,000.