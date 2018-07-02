Woman nearly scammed out of $11,000 by fake Bruce Springsteen

MORTON GROVE, Illinois — A couple was nearly scammed out of $11,000 and iTunes gift cards thanks to a rock twist on an old scam.

After receiving a text from someone claiming to be Bruce Springsteen, a woman agreed to wire the cash to help him retrieve an investment in gold he made in Dubai, according to the Morton Grove police blotter.

The woman told Milwaukee TV station WTMJ the initial contact was made on Twitter, which was followed by texts and phone calls asking for the money.

"Bruce Springsteen or other celebrities are not going to be calling asking for money. Be smart. If something doesn't feel right, don't give any information out," Oak Creek Police Chief Steve Anderson told WTMJ.

The woman also sent the same texter a total of $500 in iTunes gift cards to help a senior citizen out with a phone bill.

Anderson offered the usual advice when someone you don't know asks for money: Don't share personal information over social media.

