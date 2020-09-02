Woman killed in NJ Turnpike crash was pregnant, GoFundMe page says

ELIZABETH — A city woman killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday morning was pregnant, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with her funeral expenses.

Wendy Guevara, 23, was a passenger in a disabled 2007 Mercedes when it was rear-ended by a Ford transit van about 5:50 a.m. in the outer lanes between Exit 12 in Carteret and Exit 11 for the Garden State Parkway, according to State Police spokesman Charles Marchan.

The driver, Henry Nolasco, also a 23-year-old resident of Elizabeth, suffered minor injuries.

The GoFundMe page says Guevara was six months pregnant. A registry created at The Bump said Nolasco was the father of the child.

The driver of the Ford, Arnoldo Avalos-Rivera, 45, and Enrique Pacheco, 46, both of Jamaica, New York, suffered minor injuries, according to Marchan. No charges have been filed.

