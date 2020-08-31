Turnpike crash leaves woman dead, closes outer lanes

WOODBRIDGE — The outer lanes of the southbound New Jersey Turnpike were closed during Monday morning's commute for the investigation of a crash that left a woman dead, according to State Police.

State Police spokesman Lawrence Peele told New Jersey 101.5 that the woman was inside a Mercedes involved in a crash with a Ford van around 5:50 a.m in the southbound outer lanes between exit 12 in Carteret and exit 11 for the Garden State Parkway. A man in the sedan was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, according to Peele.

Video from the crash scene published by abc7ny.com showed a badly damaged Mercerdes Benz straddling the line between the left shoulder and far left lane between exit 12 in Carteret and exit 11 for the Garden State Parkway. Skid marks led from the sedan to a delivery van off the right shoulder.

An 11-mile rubbernecking delay developed starting at Newark Liberty International Airport on the southbound lanes and passing the scene on the northbound lanes.

The lanes remained closed as of 8:20 a.m.

Peele said a cause of the crash was under investigation.

