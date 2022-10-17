Woman killed by driver in Lakewood, NJ church parking lot

LAKEWOOD — A church community is mourning the death of a member killed Saturday morning when a man making a K-turn in the parking lot mistakenly went forward instead of in reverse.

Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, was sitting on a curb when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan driven by Abelino Landaverde-Ayala, 40, in front of the building housing the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

Guevara-Tabora was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Two girls, ages 12 and 13, were struck while standing on the curb. They were taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

The two girls are cousins but not related to Guevara-Tabora, according to Staffordsmith.

A family member told News 12 New Jersey that Guevara-Tabora had moved to the United States seven months ago with her husband and children.

Landaverde-Ayala received a summons for careless driving and may face additional charges, according to Staffordsmith.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

