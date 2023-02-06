Woman in NJ still paying alimony to ex who won Powerball

As Valentine's Day approaches, talk turns to love. Relationships are a funny thing. They take a lot of work as well as a healthy dose of give and take.

Look around your circle of friends and there always seems to be that one couple that everyone looks at and thinks, "why in the world does he/she stay with him/her?"

That was probably the case with one New Jersey couple, Mike and Eileen.

They met almost 20 years ago, and the first clue of how things might go was when Mike proposed to Eileen...in a QuickChek convenience store. Alright, maybe I'm being harsh, but a convenience store?

According to LittleThings.com, Mike and Eileen got married, and the marriage actually lasted 15 years. They ended their marriage in 2019. As with many couples who dissolve their marriage, money was a source of problems.

Throughout the marriage, Eileen was the breadwinner. As the story is told, Mike was supposedly unemployed throughout the bulk of their marriage. Again, outsiders looking in must've wondered what she saw in him, but they did last 15 years, so he couldn't be all that bad.

Alas, after 15 years, Mike and Eileen filed for divorce. Eileen was ordered by the court to pay Mike alimony for 5 years. To an outsider, that might sound absurd. As my parents would say, "he'll get his one day."

Oh, he did, but you won't believe what happened next. Just a few short months after the divorce, Mike returned to the very same QuickChek that he had proposed to Eileen at. Mike bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Mike hit big with that ticket. Mike won $273 million. One would think that after supporting Mike all those years, she'd want a piece of the action. Incredibly, that's not the case. Eileen only wants to stop paying alimony.

