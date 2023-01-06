Woman dies after apartment building fire in Aberdeen, NJ
ABERDEEN – A woman died after an apartment complex fire that displaced 14 residents Thursday afternoon.
The fire started around 12:30 p.m. in a building at the Tree Haven III apartment complex off Aberdeen Road. Video of the fire shows thick black smoke curling upward from under the roof of the two-story brick building.
Four families were assisted by the Red Cross New Jersey with temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs. Residents told News 12 New Jersey that four apartments were affected by the fire.
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mark Spivey said the identity of the woman was not disclosed pending notification of her family.
Spivey said the prosecutor was investigating the case with the Aberdeen Township Police Department and Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
