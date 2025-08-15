Officials: Woman dies after crashing into the side of Howell business

Officials: Woman dies after crashing into the side of Howell business

Vehicle after crashing through the wall of a business on Route 547 in Howell 8/10/25 (The Lakewood Scoop)

🚨 A woman drove her sedan into the side of a business on Sunday morning

🚨 Christine Suter died from her injuries on Tuesday, according to officials

🚨 The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed

HOWELL — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into the side of a business on Sunday morning has died.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said the sedan ran off Route 547 at the intersection of Oak Glen Road into the side of Bob's Deli & Grill around 9:50 a.m. The sedan veered off the right-hand side of the road, over a concrete median island, into a parking lot and into the side of the single-story building.

The driver, identified as Christine Suter, 45, of Howell, was taken to a hospital for treatment of "numerous injuries," according to Santiago. She died on Tuesday, according to officials.

Map shows intersection of Route 547 (Lakewood-Farmingdale Rd) and Oak Glen Rd (Google Map)
Circumstances of crash not disclosed

The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by Santiago.

It was the 11th fatal crash in Monmouth County in 2025, according to State Police records.

