Officials: Woman dies after crashing into the side of Howell business
🚨 A woman drove her sedan into the side of a business on Sunday morning
🚨 Christine Suter died from her injuries on Tuesday, according to officials
🚨 The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed
HOWELL — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into the side of a business on Sunday morning has died.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said the sedan ran off Route 547 at the intersection of Oak Glen Road into the side of Bob's Deli & Grill around 9:50 a.m. The sedan veered off the right-hand side of the road, over a concrete median island, into a parking lot and into the side of the single-story building.
The driver, identified as Christine Suter, 45, of Howell, was taken to a hospital for treatment of "numerous injuries," according to Santiago. She died on Tuesday, according to officials.
ALSO READ: 9 minor earthquakes in NJ in 3 weeks - is the 'big one' coming?
Circumstances of crash not disclosed
The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by Santiago.
It was the 11th fatal crash in Monmouth County in 2025, according to State Police records.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack
Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico