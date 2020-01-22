Woman, child and dog die after house fire in Edison

EDISON — A woman, a child and a dog died after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 2:21 p.m. in a two-story duplex on Jill Court, according to Edison police.

Authorities had not confirmed the identities of the victims by Wednesday evening.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, prosecutors said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and an autopsy will determine how the victims died, prosecutors said.

