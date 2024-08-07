🐯 A woman was attacked inside a library at Princeton University, officials say

An investigation is underway after a woman was attacked inside a library on the campus of Princeton University on Monday afternoon.

School officials said the woman, who was neither a student nor a faculty member, was working in a room on the 4th floor of the Lewis Science Library on Aug. 5 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The library is located at the intersection of Washington Road and Ivy Lane in Princeton.

A man opened the door to the room and asked her for help. He then approached the woman, grabbed her by the neck, and pushed her against a wall, according to the public safety department.

The victim screamed and was able to run out of the room before calling for help. She was not followed.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old with dark hair, wearing a brown sweatshirt and brown pants, and carrying a black backpack.

No arrests have been made.

Community members are encouraged to contact DPS at 609-258-1000 to report any suspicious behavior or use any blue light emergency phones on campus.

