Food trucks can be amazing. If you think of a restaurant on wheels as something only serving up dirty water dogs, you’re stuck in the past.

New Jersey has a wide variety of gourmet-level food available through mobile options. It allows a chef to serve all parts of the state or to extend a brick-and-mortar restaurant’s brand and introduce it at festivals and events.

Yelp just released its annual ranking of the top 100 food trucks in America. Only one truck from New Jersey made the list. And it’s not the first time they were honored on a Yelp best list.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Wisp Express is, of all things, a sushi truck. They’re based out of Jersey City. If you think that’s a tough food to keep fresh and serve properly from a food truck, you’re right, but they manage to make it work.

They have fresh fish brought in every single morning from New York City, and their stuff looks as good as it tastes.

They landed at #75 on the nation’s Best 100 Food Trucks of 2025 list on Yelp. The three chefs who operate Wisp Express should be very proud. They only began this endeavor 6 years ago. To get this level of recognition and to be the only food truck from New Jersey to land on the list is outstanding.

They move around various parts of Jersey City quite a bit. If you follow them on Instagram, they’ll give you their daily locations. Personally, I would love it if they could cut a deal to be part of Laurita Winery’s Food Truck Festivals that you’ve heard me talk about. A glass of wine with their sushi? That could be the best part of my weekend.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈