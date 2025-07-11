This food truck in NJ made the prestigious list of the best 100 in U.S.
Food trucks can be amazing. If you think of a restaurant on wheels as something only serving up dirty water dogs, you’re stuck in the past.
New Jersey has a wide variety of gourmet-level food available through mobile options. It allows a chef to serve all parts of the state or to extend a brick-and-mortar restaurant’s brand and introduce it at festivals and events.
Yelp just released its annual ranking of the top 100 food trucks in America. Only one truck from New Jersey made the list. And it’s not the first time they were honored on a Yelp best list.
Wisp Express is, of all things, a sushi truck. They’re based out of Jersey City. If you think that’s a tough food to keep fresh and serve properly from a food truck, you’re right, but they manage to make it work.
They have fresh fish brought in every single morning from New York City, and their stuff looks as good as it tastes.
They landed at #75 on the nation’s Best 100 Food Trucks of 2025 list on Yelp. The three chefs who operate Wisp Express should be very proud. They only began this endeavor 6 years ago. To get this level of recognition and to be the only food truck from New Jersey to land on the list is outstanding.
They move around various parts of Jersey City quite a bit. If you follow them on Instagram, they’ll give you their daily locations. Personally, I would love it if they could cut a deal to be part of Laurita Winery’s Food Truck Festivals that you’ve heard me talk about. A glass of wine with their sushi? That could be the best part of my weekend.
