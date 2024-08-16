Amazing NJ food truck makes ‘Top 30′ Yelp list

One thing Jerseyans look forward to when the weather starts to warm up when it comes to food is all of the food truck festivals we get to experience.

The options are endless and it’s a great break from work life and a way to have good eats with friends.

In the mood for tacos? There’s a truck for it. Are you more of a BBQ fan? There’s a truck for that too. Or maybe you want to completely skip the savory option and go right for dessert. There are plenty of trucks that offer up every kind of sweet treat you can think of from cheesecake to ice cream to cupcakes.

Then you have the out-of-the-box food trucks that serve up food like 15 different types of rice balls or empanadas.

Whatever you’re into, there’s a truck for it and they are easily accessible across the state.

Just to name a few of New Jersey’s favorite food trucks:

Good Mood Truck

The Little Sicilian

El Lechon de Negron (my personal favorite)

House of Cupcakes

The Brownie Bar

Cousins Maine Lobsters (Nationwide)

Yelp put together a list of the "Top 30" food trucks across the United States and one New Jersey food truck made that list.

Sitting at #19 is Wisp Express based out of Jersey City.

What kind of food will you see come out of his food truck? Believe it or not, sushi.

It sounds questionable but the reviews say it’s a hit.

So if you see Wisp Express or any local food trucks in your area, make sure to stop and support these small businesses.

To see the rest of the "Top 30", click HERE.

You can also add these trucks to your list to find:

