These are NJ’s top food trucks voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

Gotta get to the trucks before the ice and snow remind us that it'll be a few months before we're enjoying outdoor activities again. We all have our favorite food truck, but it's a relatively new thing.

As a kid, I remember the ice cream truck. Lining up outside the neighborhood pool for a creamsicle or a cone where you had to peel the paper back on the top and work the cone out.

Today, you can get everything from hot empanadas to freshly cooked ribeye cheesesteaks. Many restaurants have trucks to deliver catering menus for your party.

The whole modern food truck thing kicked off in the US in 1936 when Oscar Meyer launched the "Weinermobile". Then in 1974, Raul Martinex converted an ice cream truck into a "King Taco" truck and the food truck race was on.

Our listeners were quick to call in and let us know their faves.

Big C's Italian Grill Food Truck in Plainfield

Endless Empanadas in Philipsburgh

