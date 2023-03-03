The top 7 NJ food trucks you want to visit this weekend
Nothing like the savory smells coming from a food truck specializing in barbecue, burgers, cheesesteaks, fries, and funnel cakes.
Whether lined up at a local event or festival or booked to cater a party at your home, food trucks are found in just about every town across New Jersey.
The idea of a mobile restaurant coming to you has great appeal and they are rising in popularity for sure.
Our phone lines blew up when I posed the question asking about YOUR favorite food truck.
Most of the favorites were local to work or home, but based on the stories and the food descriptions, you might consider a road trip to find one of them!
Breakfast, Burgers, and More in Tullytown, PA
This food truck serves up great food like burgers, pork roll, egg ,and cheese, and they get their items from Delucas Bakery.
The Marie Daily: a mobile food tent
Smokin Schmidty's BBQ
Smokin Chicks Got Wood BBQ in Bridgewater
Marley's Wings and Things in Hackettstown
Harry's Smokin BBQ in Toms River
Good Mood Food Truck in Carteret
