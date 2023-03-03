The top 7 NJ food trucks you want to visit this weekend

Nothing like the savory smells coming from a food truck specializing in barbecue, burgers, cheesesteaks, fries, and funnel cakes.

Whether lined up at a local event or festival or booked to cater a party at your home, food trucks are found in just about every town across New Jersey.

Couple buying pasta from food truck at outdoor market Kritchanut loading...

The idea of a mobile restaurant coming to you has great appeal and they are rising in popularity for sure.

Our phone lines blew up when I posed the question asking about YOUR favorite food truck.

Most of the favorites were local to work or home, but based on the stories and the food descriptions, you might consider a road trip to find one of them!

This food truck serves up great food like burgers, pork roll, egg ,and cheese, and they get their items from Delucas Bakery.

The Marie Daily: a mobile food tent

Smokin Chicks Got Wood BBQ in Bridgewater

Marley's Wings and Things in Hackettstown

Harry's Smokin BBQ in Toms River

Good Mood Food Truck in Carteret

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.