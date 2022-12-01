Winter getaway: Stunning NJ beachfront Airbnb only $99 a night

When it starts to get colder, you always think about how you’re going to be able to escape to a sandy beach this winter to escape the Jersey cold.

But then you look at your bank account.

And you realize that a dollar just isn’t going as far anymore.

So now, what are you do?

The next best thing for a quick getaway is the beach in the winter.

Yes, that’s what I wrote.

The beach.

In the winter.

Even though you won’t be playing in the sand, unless we have some freak, warm day in the middle of January, you can still enjoy the view from a beachfront home in New Jersey.

Plus, the prices of beachfront homes up and down the Jersey shore in the winter are slashed so much that a getaway is affordable for just about everyone.

So I found this home on Airbnb.

It’s in a town called Downe, which I am told is part of the charming old fishing village, called Fortescue.

The town basically has one restaurant, a hotel, and not much else.

But the views from this home, not to mention the beautiful interior will make you feel warm inside.

There are tons of windows right on the sand and a gorgeous view of the Delaware bay.

The home is bright and sunny, with three bedrooms and two baths.

It’s located on a secluded beach with less than 50 houses nearby.

And if you are the lucky person on your little getaway who scores the master bedroom, you’ll have a tough time leaving it.

The master bedroom has the best view in the house.

They’re absolutely breathtaking.

You can enjoy waking up in a lush king-size bed and looking out over the bay.

No, you won’t be frolicking in the sand.

But there’s nothing like a dreamy getaway in a beautiful beachfront home in the winter when it’s freezing outside to make you feel all warm and cozy inside.

Right now it’s listed for $99 a night with tons of available dates.

So if it sounds good to you, like it does to me, book a few nights right now!

