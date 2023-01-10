Winning $1M ticket sold in NJ: Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion
Tuesday night's Mega Millions $1.1 annuity jackpot will be the fifth largest ever offered by an American lottery.
No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five white ball numbers and the gold ball since Oct. 14. The cash value of the jackpot is $568.7 million.
A ticket worth $1 million for matching just the white balls was sold for the last drawing on Saturday at the In & Out Deli on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury Township.
Small winners but not the jackpot
There were also three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.
Those tickets were sold in Haskell, New Milford and via the Jackpocket app.
Last year, New Jersey had no top prizes in either the Powerball or Mega Millions games.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
