Wings clipped: Trucker charged with $27K Red Bull theft in Wall, NJ
WALL — The final destination of wholesale quantities of a popular energy drink remains unknown, but the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of a local truck driver for heists that took place in the summer of 2021.
Last June and July, the prosecutor's office said in a release Tuesday, Christopher Hammond, 36, of the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township was supposed to have delivered more than $27,000 worth of Red Bull to local businesses, but two large shipments he picked up from a distribution center in Wall never arrived at any of their intended locations.
Further evidence put forth by prosecutors suggested that Hammond forged two phony invoices for the drinks.
The prosecutor's office said Hammond was served a summons Monday charging him with third-degree theft by unlawful taking, fourth-degree forgery, and fourth-degree false uttering.
If found guilty, Hammond could be sentenced to up to five years in New Jersey state prison.
He is awaiting an initial appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
