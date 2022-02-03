One of South Jersey’s biggest food competitions returns to Atlantic City this weekend when Wing War V takes place at the Golden Nugget. The event is sponsored by Atlantic City Weekly.

The wing extravaganza returns after a two-year absence, but the organizers say it is back bigger than ever, with more than 15 various restaurants, bars, and other eateries competing for the title of top wing in South Jersey.

The competition is Saturday, Feb. 5 from 1-4 p.m. (noon for VIPs); the seventeen competing restaurants will be serving their wings, and you can eat as many as you’d like. There will be two levels of judging, with professional judges picking a winner along with the people’s choice.

Along with the wings and dipping sauces, there will be a bar (you have to be 21 to attend the event), live music, contests, and an awards ceremony.

Some of the participants include (according to the Press of Atlantic City):

Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City: Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with Smoked Blue Cheese

Deauville Inn: S.O.G. (Son of a Gun) Wings with Roquefort Blue Cheese

Essl’s Dugout: Cherry-Smoked Wings with Cherry Cola Moonshine Glaze with The Reaper dipping sauce

Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen: Freddy J’s Sweet-Heat Smoked Wings/Freddy J’s Wrath of

Fury Wings with Freddy J’s Kentucky Bacon Crema Dipping Sauce

Hooters: Naked Spicy Garlic Wings with Rockin’ Ranch

Laureldale Pub and Grill: Buttermilk and Herb Marinated Wings with Sweet Heat Honey Buffalo Sauce and LPG Bold Blue Cheese

For a complete list, go here. Tickets are $30 (VIP tickets are sold out) and can be purchased here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

