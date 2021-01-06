William Hill NJ Promo Code “WILLIAMRF” & Bonus Details

William Hill sportsbook promo code is WILLIAMRF. New registering customers get up to $500 in free bets promo. 2021 Offer for New Jersey customers, T&Cs Apply, must be 21+.

William Hill Free Bets Promotion

The main promo that William Hill NJ offers is the “Welcome Deposit Offer”. Use code WILLIAMRF to claim your bonus. If you open an account and deposit money within the first seven days, you will get a free bet depending on how much you deposit. See below current William Hill bonus details.

William Hill Promo Code for NJ

The promo code for William Hill NJ deposit bonus is WILLIAMRF. If your first deposit is between $50 and $99.99, you will get a $100 free bet from the site. If your first deposit is between $100 and $249.99, you will get a $250 free bet from William Hill NJ. And maybe the best offer, if you deposit $250 or more, you will get a $500 free bet from the site.

Sportsbook/Casino William Hill NJ William Hill Promo Code WILLIAMRF Signup Bonus 100% up to $500 Promo Type Free Bets William Hill App Android, iPhone, 21+ New Jersey

How to get started?

Go to William Hill or download the William Hill app on your mobile phone and use promo code WILLIAMRF. NJ 21+ Create your William Hill sportsbook account. Add money to your betting account using your choice of deposit methods. Place bets. If you lose your first bet, earn a Free Bet in equal value up to $500

But once you have your money in the account, what does William Hill Sports offer NJ customers, besides its promo code deal?

There are many different options, depending on what season it is, and what is going on that week/month.

For example, there is the “Big Touchdown Bonus”; place a $100+ pregame point spread wager on one of the teams involved in the game, and you will receive a free bet equal to the yards of the longest touchdown by the team you selected. You don’t even have to win your bet to get the bonus.

There is the “Free Throw Dough” promotion, which gives you free bets on the team you back depending on how many free throws are made by your team in the fourth quarter and overtime.

With Super Bowl LV and March Madness coming up in the coming months, and the return of NHL and MLB, check the site often to see which promotions are live.

What is William Hill?

William Hill is one of the oldest sports betting companies in the world, starting way back in 1934 in England.

In the new American gambling revolution, William Hill is one of the companies that is set up in more states than most, with Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan (when it goes live), West Virginia, and of course, New Jersey.

It is the Garden State app that has been the most profitable, with the ever-increasing number of players making wagers on sports. New Jersey has now set all-time records for sports betting intake in any state for the last four months running, going from $667.8 million in August to $930 million in November, with December looking likely to smash through the $1 billion barrier for the first time.

William Hill NJ offers wagering on all manner of sport, from Australian Rules Football to UFC, and most in between the two. You want to wager on the William Hill World Darts Championship every December? The site has you covered. Fan of the Indian Premier League T20 cricket? It is there. Think Manchester United will take home the UEFA Europa League and Premier League titles? Of course, that is there, as well as the major American sports.

William Hill NJ also has an online casino, with risk-free betting for your first 24 hours (up to $50 in net losses credited back to your account) and various other promotions like “Blackjack Night” and “American Roulette Cashback”.

What types of wagers are popular on William Hill NJ site?

People will alway bet on pregame money line and point spread/puck line/goal line spreads, as well as over/under totals. That has been ingrained in people for years, well before sports betting apps were legalized.

But it is a whole new world, and William Hill has opened up many new wagers to bettors. Proposition bets are very popular, depending on the sport. For football, team total over/under wagers, as well as player props, have become massive, and make up a large portion of the market. Goal-scorer bets in soccer, home run plays in baseball, and many others have been huge on William Hill. It is the in-play wagering, though, that might be the biggest market for William Hill, and is one of the reasons why that tab is first at the top of the app.

You can wager in real time, backing a team all the way until the final minutes of the contest, watching the point spread/money line/total move the whole time. In New Jersey, William Hill sees a large percentage of its wagers come from in-play action.

One of the things bettors love most is odds boosts, and William Hill has those right at the top of the app every time you open it. Depending on the day, you might see Dez Bryant TD scorer boosted from +400 to +500, or a Luka Doncic triple-double against the New York Knicks boosted from +200 to +300.

How can I make my deposit/withdrawals with William Hill NJ?

There are multiple ways to load money into your account, which are listed below.

Visa Credit/Debit Card

Mastercard Credit/Debit Card

ACH/eCheck

William Hill Prepaid Play+ Card

Pay at a William Hill retail outlet

Skrill

Paypal

PayNearMe

Reviews of the William Hill app

The site gets high marks from gamblers, with 4.6 stars out of five for its betting odds and promotions. Because there are now 20 sports betting apps in New Jersey, William Hill has to be competitive with its odds for all sports.