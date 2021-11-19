Top three UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Tuesday games to bet, with odds and predictions

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Media.

After what seems like a long break, the UEFA Champions League group stage returns on Tuesday, November 23 with Matchday 5.

If you have been following the tournament at all, you will know Matchdays 3 and 4 provided all kinds of drama and a lot of opportunities for bettors to make some money.

I know I cleaned up during those two game days, and I am very happy to see this tournament return to the forefront after two weeks of international matches.

Now, it is time to put up or shut up for many of these teams: a win on Matchday 5 could see teams lock up advancement into the knockout stages, while a draw or loss could end dreams, and send teams into the UEFA Europa League draw.

There are many keys to looking at the odds and games for next week. You can look at how the games played out the first time the two teams played back in September, or you might go on current form. But the best way might be to take the best teams to win, because the cream rises to the top at the end of the Champions League group stage.

Here is a look at three games for Tuesday, November 23, with odds, best prop bets, and special betting offers.

Group F

Villareal (+210) v Manchester United (+125), draw (+255)

Time: 12:45 p.m. EDT

TV channel: Paramount+ and fubo.TV

Preview: not sure what to think of Manchester United anymore. This team should be walking this group, although two wins in their last two games will see the Red Devils top Group F. Villareal can also win the group, but has a tougher game on Matchday 6.

Prediction: although Solskjaer is on thin ice, I think United shows up here knowing a win locks up advancement. Take Manchester United -0.25 on the Asian handicap at even money odds (+100).

Best prop bet predictions:

Manchester United to score 1.5 or more goals (+108)



Manchester United to score in both halves (+225)

Group H

Chelsea (-137) v Juventus (+375), draw (+280)

Time: 3 p.m. EDT

TV channel: Paramount+ and fubo.TV

Preview: these are almost certainly the two teams that will go through, although there is a danger for Chelsea if the Blues lose to Juventus once again (1-0 Juve Matchday 2). I have to think that Chelsea, playing at home, gets it done, takes over the top spot in the group, and gets ready for another run at a title.

Prediction: I have to believe the better team wins here, and that is clearly the defending champions. Chelsea on the moneyline odds (-137) would be my play here.

Best prop bet predictions:

Chelsea -1 Asian Handicap (+140)

Chelsea over 1.5 team goals (-121)

