Will people buy weed from the NJ-sanctioned stores or their friends? (Opinion)

Finally, we have a date for recreational marijuana sales in the state of New Jersey. The state couldn't even be cool enough to have it on 4/20 but they've decided on 4/21.

It only comes 534 days after the citizens of the state voted to make it legal. What do you expect? It's the government. Not only is it the government, it's the state of New Jersey. The initial sales will be coming from already established medical dispensaries.

There are plenty of people who already get cannabis for "medical use" and in some cases, it's a real need with positive results in relieving pain and or anxiety. However, the folks who purchase weed at these facilities have a lot of anxiety over the price. If prices remain at the level they are for "medicinal" purposes for the recreational stuff, we may have a problem.

It's doubtful that people who don't already partake will start going to these outlets, even though that was the fear of some of the people who were against legalization.

If you already use it in its many forms, from gummies to vape pens to good old "flower" as it's known by its users, would you go to the state-run store? The state-run store has overhead and its Mafia bosses (the state of New Jersey) who they have to pay tribute to.

Many people we talked to say the price will be too much for them to abandon their current source, which has no overhead and no taxes.

These places will have to spend a lot on advertising to attract already satisfied customers. What if the state's licensed stores can't compete? That would be a real bummer man.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: