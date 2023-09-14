Will NJ residents roll up their sleeves for the new COVID-19 vaccine? (Opinion)

You would think by now everyone who’s gotten a vaccine or two and even the first booster would be skeptical enough to pass on the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Yet there are people out there anxiously awaiting the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for this fall just approved this week.

Just about everyone who has gotten the vaccine, and the booster has also gotten COVID-19. I’ve only spoken to one person who is fully boosted and has not yet gotten "the vid".

But word has it that the state of New Jersey will be heavily promoting residents of our great state to roll up their sleeves and get the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

Missouri Sees One Of Nation's Largest Spikes In Cases Of Covid-19 Delta Variant Getty Images loading...

It may actually become an annual thing much like the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine has a fairly poor record of efficacy for the latest strain of flu that comes around each year. Is there any reason to believe this COVID-19 vaccine will be any more effective than the flu vaccines or previous COVID-19 vaccines in preventing infection? It will be interesting to see if there will be enough people prepared to get this one.

But every year, even though the flu vaccine's efficacy is poor with enough government and media hype, it’s a good bet that a fair number of people in a blue state like New Jersey will once again roll up their sleeves.

One has to wonder if it’s really public health or all tied to money and big Pharma. I definitely will not be getting the new vaccine as I have not gotten one for the original, nor its boosters.

But I strongly urge people to do what they feel is right for their family and for their own health.

Stay well New Jersey!

Top NJ contributions to President Biden's re-election campaign In New Jersey. these are the top campaign contributors (of at least $2,000) to donate to President Biden's re-election as of June 30, 2023. The list also includes contributions made to the Democratic National Committee, which is also spending on Biden's re-election. Donations to the DNC are labeled as such.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom